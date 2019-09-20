Triple shooting under investigation on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a triple shooting took place on St. Helena Island Friday night.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to White Road to find three adults suffering gunshot wounds.
Residents and drivers should expect an increased law enforcement presence as officials look for a suspect or suspects. Deputies ask that you stay out of the area for now.
There is no information on the victims’ conditions at this time. EMS transported all three to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843.524.2777.
