Above average heat returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beautiful weather extends into our evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 70s after sunset. There will be a light northeasterly breeze overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s inland and near 70 along the coastline. Mostly dry conditions continue Sunday as high pressure dominates our area. Highs top out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Tybee Island Tides: 2.3' 8:20PM | 6.9' 2:05AM | 1.7' 8:39AM
Temperatures gradually climb through the middle of the work week with highs returning to the lower 90s for many of us on Tuesday afternoon. Lows warm return to the lower 70s on Wednesday morning, so enjoy the next few mornings in the 60s while you can! Rain chances remain slim for the foreseeable future.
Tropics:
Jerry is a Tropical Story with max sustained wind at 65 miles per hour. It is expected to remain a Tropical Storm, possibly moving near Bermuda on Tuesday afternoon.
There is a tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands with a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. This storm could become a Tropical Depression by early this week.
There is another tropical wave coming off the west coast of Africa with a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days but will not threaten land over the next few days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
