Above average heat returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beautiful weather extends into our evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 70s after sunset. There will be a light northeasterly breeze overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s inland and near 70 along the coastline. Mostly dry conditions continue Sunday as high pressure dominates our area. Highs top out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.