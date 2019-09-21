Candler Hospital unveils new pediatric procedure room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was a big day for Candler Hospital in Savannah.
The “One Hundred Children’s Foundation” donated money to renovate a pediatric procedure room, and Friday, the hospital unveiled it.
The foundation is made up of a group of dedicated local women who have made it their mission to raise money to help sick children and support those who take care of them.
“This is an exciting day for us as an organization because we love reaching out to all children in our community. We have a lot to do," said Ann Walker, President, One Hundred Children’s Foundation.
The hospital says the room and the equipment is a vast improvement over what it had before.
