GSP investigates deadly motorcycle accident

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a motorcycle accident at the I-95 and I-16 interchange.
The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Georgia State Patrol says the motorcycle driver was leaving I-16 to get onto I-95 when the driver lost control and crashed.
The passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital.
The exit ramp to get onto I-95N from I-16W was closed for several hours this morning. It is now back open.
Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
