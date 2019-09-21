GSP investigates deadly motorcycle accident

GSP investigates deadly motorcycle accident
GSP investigates a motorcycle crash at the I-95 and I-16 Interchange. (Source: WTOC)
By Zach Logan | September 21, 2019 at 8:09 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 8:09 AM

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a motorcycle accident at the I-95 and I-16 interchange.

The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Georgia State Patrol says the motorcycle driver was leaving I-16 to get onto I-95 when the driver lost control and crashed.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The exit ramp to get onto I-95N from I-16W was closed for several hours this morning. It is now back open.

Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.