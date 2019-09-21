Jasper County sheriff urging public to come forward with information regarding recent shootings

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County sheriff is urging the public to come forward with information regarding multiple shootings that have taken place over the summer.
Sheriff Chris Malphrus took to Facebook on Friday to say he has started a ‘measured proactive strategy’ in response to the recent shooting incidents in a number of communities, including Fordville, Bees Creek, and Captain Bill.
Sheriff Malphrus told WTOC over the phone that he needs the community’s help to solve these crimes.
"Please reach out to us. We have a number they can call, leave the information anonymously, and a lot of folks are doing that. I think people are sick and tired of what is happening in their communities. They are beginning to step up and reach out to us, and it’s making a massive difference.”
The sheriff is also looking to residents to help them identify the suspects in Wednesday night’s shots-fired case on Fordville Road. He says suspects began firing at residents from a stolen car a little after 10 p.m. Those residents fired back in defense. No one was hurt, but the suspects got away after a chase.
If you have any information, call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.