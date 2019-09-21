Savannah Fire monitoring for hot spots after large fire in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Fire Rescue is now monitoring a residential building in downtown Savannah for hot spots after it caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
The fire started sometime after 1:00 p.m. along the 300 block of Waldburg Street. Savannah Fire Rescue says several apartments were on fire with the bulk of the flames coming from the third floor.
Savannah Fire Rescue says there are no reports of injuries but there is a possibility that some of the pets didn’t make it out. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
