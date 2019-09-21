SCHP investigates deadly accident on Highway 321

JASPER CO., SC. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly accident that happened early Saturday morning in Jasper County.
SCHP says the driver of 2015 Kia was driving north on Highway 321 near Tillman, SC, when the driver ran off the road and hit an embankment. The driver died in the crash.
Officials say the driver was the only person in the car. They also note that the driver wasn’t wearing his or her seat belt at the time of the crash.
