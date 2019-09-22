Chatham Co. Deaf Association hold panel with law enforcement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Chatham County Association for the Deaf Community held a panel to work on their relationship with local law enforcement on Saturday.
“We are bringing that awareness about now," said Chief Gilbert Ballard with Garden City Police. "We do have those that are deaf in our community so our officers have been exposed to that in the past but again where we like to start is visor cards and it crossed our minds and that’s why it’s important to have these conversations.”
They say this was also a chance for officers to talk about how they plan to make sure all officers are trained to communicate with them and interact with them.
