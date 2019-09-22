Dawgs celebrate win against Notre Dame

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog!
The Bulldawgs defeated Notre Dame at Sanford Stadium on Saturday night 23-17. This marks their 16th straight home win.
From sunrise on Saturday morning until long after the sun went down and the lights came on, it was an all-day party Saturday in Athens as people of all ages were ready to cheer on the Dawgs.
From College GameDay in the morning to afternoon tailgates, people came from far and wide to take in all that Athens has to offer. All in all, it was a Dawg-gone good time.
“We’re going to see America and hit all the backroads. We just retired, don’t know really where to go, so we’re going to follow GameDay, we started in Orlando and we’re here today and we don’t know where we’re going to be next.”
For some, being on campus was sentimental, another memory with loved ones.
“It felt like a once in a lifetime experience,” said Brenna Hayes, a UGA student.
“I just feel more connected with everyone even if I don’t know everyone, just going around high-fiving and saying “Go Dawgs” has just been really cool,” said UGA student Bekah Galucki.
Whether inside the stadium, or in the parking lot outside, fans were reminded why they fell in love with the red and black to begin with.
“My dad took us over to every Notre Dame game. Well, I don’t know- my son moved to Athens, I came to a couple games here," said Erin Gatto, a Georgia fan. "Sold. Done. Now I wear red. I used to wear green, but yeah, I’m just a total dawg fan. I love it.”
