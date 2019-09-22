Fall begins Monday, but it won’t feel like it

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunshine prevails this afternoon into the evening with clear skies expected overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s inland, with lows closer to 70 near the coast Monday morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.1' 3:07AM | 1.4' 9:44AM | 8.3' 3:39PM
Above average heat continues to build through midweek, with highs in the lower 90s Possible Tuesday through Friday afternoon. That’s well above out average highs of 85 for this time of the year. Morning lows also return to the lower 70s on Wednesday morning, leaving our fall-like temperatures behind us. Widespread rain chances are absent from the forecast for the next week.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Karen has developed with max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. This system will continue moving north, likely bringing tropical storm conditions to Puerto Rico on Tuesday. Karen will gradually strengthen Wednesday into the end of the week, likely becoming a storm tropical storm or a weak hurricane Friday into Saturday. This storm could make a western turn toward the general direction of the southeast coast at the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates.
Tropical Storm Jerry still has max sustained wind at 65 miles per hour, possibly brining tropical storm conditions to Bermuda midweek before turning northeast out into the Atlantic.
There is another tropical wave just moving off the west coast of Africa that will likely become at least a Tropical Depression within the next 48 hours but this system will likely curve north out into the Atlantic.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.