Hundreds pack Forsyth Park for climate strike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds of people gathered at Forsyth Park on Saturday for a climate strike.
People of all ages met at the park to protest carbon buildup and to demand a healthier climate with cleaner energy.
Participants held signs and chanted as they marched from the Forsyth fountain to the southern end of the park.
Organizers say the large amount of people who showed up at today’s strike illustrates the concern of climate change.
“I don’t know where they came from," said Steve Willis, the strike organizer. "They came out of the woodwork but there they were. I’ve been organizing marches and demonstrations in Savannah for more than 20 years and this is easily 10 times bigger than any environmental rally that we’ve ever had.”
Saturday’s march was part of a global movement.
Similar marches have already taken place this week in countries like South Africa and Australia.
