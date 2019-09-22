One person injured, one family displaced after a Burton house fire

BURTON, SC. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry family is without a home this morning after their home caught fire.
Burton firefighters were called to a house fire on Garret Smalls Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Despite the efforts from the Burton Fire Department and an assisting agency, the home was heavily damaged. A family with four children were currently living in the home. The American Red Cross is now assiting them.
Firefighters say one woman was injured in the blaze. We are working to learn the extent of her injuries. The fire has been put out.
Firefighters say it was a cooking fire. According to the fire department, this is the second family to be displaced from a cooking fire in Burton this week.
