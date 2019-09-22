Party highlights breast cancer education and prevention

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Jack and Jill Salon in Savannah held an important party in partnership with the Komen foundation on Saturday.
The Pink Hair Warriors are hairstylists trained by Komen of Coastal Georgia to educate clients about breast cancer and cancer screenings.
The goal is to get more women to get mammograms and detect cancers earlier.
One stylist we spoke to told us how the relationship between stylist and customer can be so important.
“They talk to us about everything and teach one reach one is how I say it,” said Thea Jenkins. “Someone told me about a free mammogram, and I took the liberty to get that mammogram done and lo and behold, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. And I’m a ten-year survivor this year.”
Komen says peer-to-peer education like this is more effective than other methods of encouraging cancer screenings.
