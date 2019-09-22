30th Brooklet Peanut Festival draws thousands

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) -Thousands packed into one Bulloch County town on Saturday to go nuts.
They came to Brooklet for the 30th annual Brooklet Peanut festival, and for more than just 95 bushels of boiled peanuts. Organizers started it as a way to raise money to buy downtown Christmas decorations. Over the years, it’s grown to offer live entertainment and a day of fun.
Festival leaders say the day pays tribute to the impact of agriculture on the community: the peanut crop in particular.
“We went with the peanut because it’s big business around here. Look around Brooklet and every farmer’s hauling peanuts,” said Randy Newman, the chairman of the festival.
They celebrate local farming history with antique tractors and more. The fun continues tonight with the street dance downtown.
The parade stepped off at 10 o’clock this morning. Our very own Dal Cannady was a parade host.
