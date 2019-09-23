Additional $5,000 reward offered in Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill robbery, shooting case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects responsible for a robbery and shooting at a Chatham County sports bar back in March.
Chatham County Police say one man was wounded during the incident on March 24 at the Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill on Ogeechee Road. They say witnesses reported that two men entered the restaurant through the back door and demanded money. During the robbery, the victim was shot.
This $5,000 is in addition to the reward of $5,259 that was announced last week, which now brings the total reward in this case to $10,259.
Detectives are still searching for the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department Tip Line at 912-650-6161 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.
