Beaufort County investigators working to identify armed robbery suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man in regards to an armed robbery that took place on Sept. 21.
Investigators say the man went into the Enmark in Okatie around 8:50 p.m. and demanded the clerk give him all the money from the cash register. They say once he had the money, he walked out of the front door of the business and left the area.
If you can help identify this individual, please contact Sgt. Seifert at 843.255.3414, or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.
