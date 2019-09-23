Bluffton Fire Department breaks ground on ninth fire station

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Fire Department broke ground on its ninth fire station on Monday.
The department will be the safest station Bluffton Fire has due to its 40-foot elevation.
The new building will be able to hold two trucks and help serve Bluffton’s growing population. It will be the first of its kind since it not only houses the firefighters during normal shifts - it will also house them during emergencies.
The building will hold an Emergency Operations Center that allows firefighters to stay and monitor conditions during storms - something they were unable to do as recently as Hurricane Dorian.
“It helps in a lot of ways. Right now, firefighters are working out of a training room on folding plastic cafeteria tables and setting up all of their PC’s and maps and everything like that in cramped corners,” said Mike Raymond, Chairman, Bluffton Township Board. "It has to be done every time there’s a threat, and with the Emergency Operation Center, this will be set up permanently. "
Firefighters say they don’t have a strict deadline yet, but they are expecting the fire station to be open and fully functional in about eight months.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.