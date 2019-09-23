Bryan County installs life jacket loaner stations at every boat ramp

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services is stepping up its safety measures when it comes to keeping kids safe in the water and around boating docks.
The department installed new life jacket loaner stations at every boat ramp throughout the county for people to use.
Chief Freddy Howell said the loaner stations are apart of their “kids don’t float campaign.”
He said the purpose of the stations is to keep kids in the community as safe as possible in and around the water.
Howell said state and federal laws require kids under 13 to wear a life jacket while boating and they trying to help the community do so with these loaner stations.
“Across the state of Georgia we lose a lot of lives every year kids especially from drowning and adults drowning on boat accidents," Howell said. "We don’t want to have any accidents, this is just like a smoke alarm it’s a preventative measure.”
Howell said they are hoping people in the community will donate life jackets to the stations as well.
