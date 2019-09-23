CNT seeks wanted persons connected to investigation

Top row, L to R: Andre Hunt, Darryl McCoy, Deven Osborne, Tyreek Postell. Bottom row, L to R: D'Andre Bass, Jade Preston, Ranaldes Butler, Shana Hall, Brandon Cody. (Source: Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team)
September 23, 2019 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 2:21 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team is asking for help as they work to locate seven different people that are wanted in connection to the same investigation.

An investigation found that a number of opioid medications were unlawfully obtained through a prescription pad stolen from a local doctor.

All of the people listed are wanted for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and possession of a controlled substance. 27-year-old Tyreek Postell has been arrested on these charges and remains in the Chatham County Detention Center. 22-year-old Andre Hunt was also arrested on these same charges. He has been released on bond.

