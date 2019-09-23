CNT seeks wanted persons connected to investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team is asking for help as they work to locate seven different people that are wanted in connection to the same investigation.
An investigation found that a number of opioid medications were unlawfully obtained through a prescription pad stolen from a local doctor.
All of the people listed are wanted for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and possession of a controlled substance. 27-year-old Tyreek Postell has been arrested on these charges and remains in the Chatham County Detention Center. 22-year-old Andre Hunt was also arrested on these same charges. He has been released on bond.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.