Coast Guard: “Discharge” leaking from overturned ship in St. Simons Sound

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The United States Coast Guard says that oil is now leaking from the hull of an overturned cargo vessel in the waters off of St. Simons Island.
A commander describes the leaks as quote “sporadic discharges,” saying that oil is being spotted in nearby shorelines, rivers, and marshes.
The Golden Ray cargo ship remains on its side in the sound where it overturned two weeks ago.
You are asked to call the Coast Guard if you notice any oil in the water.
