Consider This: Living United in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time once again to focus on Living United in the Coastal Empire.
Last week, after a two-week delay due to Hurricane Dorian, the United Way held it’s 2019 Campaign Kickoff Luncheon.
Armed with mementos from previous campaigns, this year’s chair, Ken Rabitsch of Synovus Bank, delivered both the theme and idea that “We are One.”
Through that notion, his goal is to raise more than $8.1 million this year - money that will be used to improve the lives of thousands of people. The United Way of the Coastal Empire funds 87 programs at 54 non-profit agencies in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.
Consider this. “We are One” means it takes all of us to change the fortunes of the people who benefit most by the United Way - but Living United is more than just donating money. It also means donating your time and volunteering.
While this year’s campaign started a few days late, let’s hope we can all ‘be one’ to make sure it doesn’t end up a few dollars short.
Click here if you’d like to donate.
