Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-23-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall over the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a few clouds and a very slight rain chance. A second cold front will stall well to our north Friday. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature for the weekend. This wil brig mainly dry conditions to our area.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 63-69.
Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 89-95.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 90.
The tropics remain very active with 3 tropical systems and one area to watch.
Tropical Storm Jerry is located Louth-southwest of Bermuda and will continue to move generally to the north then northeast. This will move it very close to Bermuda Tuesday into Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Karen is located in the eastern central Caribbean Sea. Karen is forecast to move over Puerto Rico Tuesday and then stall east to the Bahamas and south of Bermuda this weekend. The confidence in the track of Karen remains very low and will need to be watched closely.
Tropical Storm Lorenzo is in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. Lorenzo is forecast to become a hurricane but is no threat to any land at this time.
An area of showers and storm shear the Yucatan Peninsula has a 20% chance for tropical development as it slowly moves to the west of the next 5 days.
