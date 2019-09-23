Democrats increase qualifying thresholds for November debate

Even some of the senators — who were able to transfer money from their federal Senate campaign accounts to sustain their initial months of campaigning — said the donor requirements forced them to spend heavily for online fundraising consultants rather than traveling to early states to meet voters in person. That conundrum already helped drive Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand from the race, and Sen. Cory Booker’s campaign manager recently published a memo saying he’d have to raise almost $2 million in a matter of weeks to remain viable.