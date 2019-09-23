Fort Stewart soldier killed in car crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A soldier serving in the 3rd ID at Fort Stewart was killed in a car crash on Friday.
Specialist Daunte Hewitt-Heath served in the Army for more than four years and was assigned to Fort Stewart in 2017.
“Spc. Hewitt-Heath was an outstanding individual who loved being a Soldier, “said Capt. Andrew Mangosing, Commander, Company B, 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 35th Signal Brigade. “Through his kindness and great sense of humor, Spc. Hewitt-Heath always raised the spirits of those around him and will be forever missed.”
