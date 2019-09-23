Monday: Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a few high clouds, temperatures are in the cool low to mid-60s across the Metro. It’s a bit warmer, around 70° or so, at the beaches and cooler further inland where some upper 50s are possible through the morning commute.
Plenty of sunshine is in the Monday forecast.
Temperatures warm into the lot o mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s in most spots. Humidity remains low this afternoon and the forecast continues to be dry today.
Between now and mid-week, you’ll notice a warming trend. Afternoons are forecast to become hotter; Lower 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast remains pretty dry though. An isolated chance of showers enters the picture Friday and persist through the weekend. Most communities remain dry on any particular day.
Have a great day,
Cutter
