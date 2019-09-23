NAACP holds candidate forum for Savannah Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannahians gathered at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church on Gwinnett Street on Sunday to hear from candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.
The event was put on by the Savannah branch of the NAACP.
It was a chance for the public to get to know the candidates for mayor and council
All of them had a few minutes to speak, including the four mayoral candidates. Below are some excerpts from the forum.
“We got that Summer 500 program," said Mayor Eddie DeLoach. "Cause we knew it was a great program for our kids, to give our kids an opportunity to grow up, understand what a job is and move forward with it.”
“We stand around and clap ourselves on the back, and we give each other high fives about how good our ports are doing, and how we have 15 million visitors coming to our city every year, but yet we still have 200 people sleeping under bridges at night. Something is wrong about that,” said mayoral candidate Van Johnson.
“When you turn around and look at what has happened for the last 16 years, you have people that’s been on council for 16 years and still have not done anything for their district,” said Regina Thomas, who is also running for Mayor.
“Part of my ten-point plan has already been realized, the second day I put this out I got some action, so read about it,” said Louis Wilson, Sr.
Election day is Tuesday, November 5th.
You must be registered by October 7th in order to vote in those elections.
