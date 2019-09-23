Richmond Hill Fire Department receives $650,000 FEMA grant

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC)-The Richmond Hill Fire Department is planning to hire new firefighters, thanks to a $650,000 grant they received from FEMA.
The grant is funded through the staffing for adequate and fire emergency response known as the SAFER program. Richmond Hill Fire Chief Brendon Greene said not only will the grant allow them to hire six new firefighters, but he said with that it will also help them improve their insurance service office rating or ISO rating as well.
“We’re really excited to be honest with you, we were awarded the SAFER grant something that we tried for the last two or three years we were unable to get it,” Greene said. “It’s at the point now where we are trying to find alternative sources for revenue for our department.”
Chief Greene said they started with just three firefighters on each shift in 2014, to now six firefighters on each shift.
He said the grant will now allow them to more flexible and efficient.
“We know the fire fee when it was voted into effect in March and thus we want to do our part on top of that to make sure we’re able to find alternative funding and this FEMA grant will help in a tremendous way," Greene said. "What it does is it actually funds six firefighters which will be two per shift for three years, it takes our staffing on each shift from six to eight and FEMA covers 75% of the salary and benefits in year one and two 35 percent of those salaries and benefits in year three.”
In three years the city will take over the salaries and benefits of the six new firefighters.
Mayor Russ Carpenter said this grant is more than a big win for the city.
“I think a basic requirement of city government is protection of its citizens and obviously improving our fire department is paramount in that,” Carpenter said.
“It feels go to be awarded the FEMA grant but I’m going to be honest with you, we work every minute of every day to improve the service we deliver to our citizens," said Greene. "These citizens are top notch they support us 110 percent and we want to provide them the absolute be service we can.”
Greene said they are currently starting to look for people to fill those six firefighter positions.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.