Savannah city leaders cut ribbon on new walking trail at Cann Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Families and friends can now enjoy fall on a new walking trail in Savannah’s fifth district.
City leaders cut the ribbon on the new trail Monday morning at Cann Park. The park is not too far from Victory Drive and Beach High School.
The entire concrete walking trail has been replaced. It’s about a quarter of a mile long. New benches, lights, and trash cans can also be found along the trail. Also, the basketball court was resurfaced.
Savannah Councilwoman, Dr. Estella Shabazz, says this is one of many projects aimed at revitalizing the fifth district.
“This day marks a pivotal point in making Cann Park and Jackson Park and the surrounding neighborhoods a safer place; a place where great health and good fun can happen; a place for all to enjoy the amenities that the city - myself, the Neighborhood Association, all of its members, and the residents have made possible for this to happen,” Dr. Shabazz said.
The Cann Park improvements were paid for by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 4.
