Savannah Police capture armed robbery suspect with help from citizens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police captured an armed robbery suspect with the help of two citizens on Monday.
Police say the suspect approached a woman in the area of Drayton and Bryan streets around 10:30 a.m., claimed he was armed, and took a bag she was carrying that contained cash.
Officials say two men who heard the woman’s screams ran after the suspect and caught him in the area of Congress and Lincoln streets. They held him until police arrived.
Jeffrey Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Chatham County Detention Center on charges of armed robbery.
The Savannah Police Department does not encourage citizens engaging with potentially armed suspects, but is appreciative of their assistance in this arrest. All citizens who witness a potential crime are encouraged to call 911 immediately.
