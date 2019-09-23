Screven Co. High student recognized for saving life

SCREVEN CO., Ga. (WTOC) -A Screven County High senior beginning her military career received a unique award for someone her age.
Raenna Glisson sat with other Screven County High seniors to hear about cap & gown orders when recruiters and commanders from the Georgia Army National Guard entered to present her with a commendation. She was at work after school recently in a local grocery store when a customer went into diabetic shock.
“So my first thought was ‘I needed to do CPR’ because she wasn’t breathing, and her pulse was going down,” said Private Glisson. “After that was basically when the paramedics got there.”
She’s one of a growing number of high school seniors who sign up at 17 to begin serving after graduation. Few earn an honor like this before their career gets underway.
“It’s cool because this is one of the first times we’ve seen this kind of award given this early,” said Sergeant Andrew Watkins with the Georgia Army National Guard. "She hasn’t even been to basic training yet.
Raenna says she’s proud of the award, but wants to think others would do this same.
“I don’t think anybody, no matter what class they are, should have to stop and think about helping somebody,” Glisson said.
Her recruiters say they’re glad they have someone of her caliber joining their ranks.
