2 arrested in connection to Chatham County homicide

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged in a Savannah homicide is back in Chatham County to face charges.
Charles Doles arrived back in Chatham County on Monday after he was taken into custody by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged in the murder of 33-year-old Dorian Brooks.
This story is getting a lot of attention on social media, especially after Doles, better known as Baby Soulja, was arrested in connection with this murder.
One of the responding officers says in the police report that he responded to a ShotSpotter call, which was actually a shooting at Martin Luther King Boulevard. He says witnesses in the area pointed to the I-16 ramp. That’s where he found Brooks.
This incident has been talked about a lot on social media because both the suspect and the victim were well-known rap artists in the Southeast.
The police report also shows the victim is local, saying he was living in Hardeeville.
Friends and family waited for months on some kind of update as far as an arrest in Brooks’ murder.
“The collaborative work between our detectives, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and our federal and outside agencies proved to be efficient, effective and successful," said Savannah Police Chief, Roy Minter.
Doles is facing a murder charge.
Police also charged 48-year-old Adrian Dove in connection to the case. He is charged with party to a crime.
WTOC will continue to follow this story and update you all with details as they become available.
