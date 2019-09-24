Beaufort Co. school system sets 3 make-up days for Hurricane Dorian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Board of Education has approved three make-up days due to Hurricane Dorian.
District schools were closed for four days in early September due to the potential threat of Dorian.
Below are the revised calendar days for all Beaufort County public schools:
- Nov. 11 as a full instructional day.
- Nov. 26 as a full instructional day.
- Nov. 27 as a half-day.
- March 13 as a full instructional day.
A fourth make-up day was waived by the board.
