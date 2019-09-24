City of Savannah hoping to collect over $6.5 million in unpaid water bills

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has hired a debt collector to tackle more than 12,000 unpaid water bill accounts.
In all, the city’s water department is short about $6.5 million from overdue bills. The Revenue Department says about 90 percent of account holders pay their bills, but not everyone is paying their water bills on time, and now the city of Savannah is going after those residents, and even people who have moved away.
In the last three years, it’s become increasingly difficult for the water department to keep up with collecting old, overdue bills. Now, they are calling in for back-up.
“We feel like we are stepping in line with the industry. However, the older the debt, the more difficult it is to collect, so we are going in knowing that," said Ashley Simpson, City of Savannah, Revenue Director.
Professional Credit is the first outside collector to be hired by the city. It’s strictly performance-based with the collector getting about 20 percent of every collection made.
After Savannah resident Sharpie Parker paid his water bill Monday, he said he can see why some residents haven’t.
“I think a job factor has a lot to do with it. A lot of places are shutting down and laying off, so income has a lot to do with it as well," Parker said.
The missing $6.5 million from closed accounts isn’t just from households - it’s businesses as well. Maybe they’ve changed owners or gone out of business.
The highest delinquent bill owed to the city is more than $27,000. The revenue director says this is why they need help from a debt collector.
“When we have an account close and reopen, send a final bill to the old owner of the account in an attempt to collect that, but we can’t turn the water off anymore. There’s nothing else to stop service upon," Simpson said.
The average delinquent bill owed to the city is about $150. The problem is, some account holders have moved away, filed bankruptcy, or passed away. Their goal is to establish this system for the long haul.
“However, one of the opportunities we think moving forward will be to keep three years of collections with this collector moving forward, so it will be a changing list as new properties come on, which may have a better chance at collection," Simpson said.
The Revenue Department says by December, they should have a clearer idea of who they are looking for. They say they expect to see some of the funds come in by the start of 2020.
