Eagles hopeful Werts will return Saturday vs. Cajuns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - When Georgia Southern opens Sun Belt play on Saturday, they hope to have junior QB Shai Werts back behind center.
The Eagles’ signal caller has missed the last two games after injuring his shoulder in the season opener against LSU.
But after a bye week, head coach Chad Lunsford hopes Werts has had enough time to get ready. But he isn’t ruling him a go just yet.
“I was impressed with Shai last week during the bye week practices. We slowly progressed him in. Everything we were asking him to do, he was doing it,” Lunsford said during Monday’s media availability. “[Tuesday] and Wednesday will be very telling. But I think he’s come along fine. Hopefully, we something from him Tuesday and Wednesday for him to be able to play this Saturday.”
If Werts is unable to go, redshirt freshman Justin Tomlin will make his third career start. Tomlin leads the Eagles in rushing so far in 2019 with 193 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also 12-26 passing for 162 yards.
The Eagles kick off Sun Belt play Saturday against Louisiana in Statesboro. Kickoff from Paulson Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m.
