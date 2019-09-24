Effingham Co. claims region softball title with 11th straight win

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County softball team continues to roll along as the region and state playoffs loom.
The Rebels claimed their 11th straight win, 8-0 over Richmond Hill, Monday night. The win also gives Effingham the Region 2-AAAAAA regular season title.
The game’s biggest swings happened in the third inning. The Rebels led 1-0, but the Wildcats had the bases loaded and two out. After Julia Carter’s pitch got past catcher Addie Reynolds, the runner from third sprinted home. But Reynolds’ feed to Carter was perfect, and the Rebels got the runner at home to end the inning allowing no runs.
In the home half of the third, Effingham exploded for five runs. Caleigh Eubanks delivered a two RBI double in the inning, as did Morgan Coleman. Eubanks led the way offensively with 4 RBI.
The Rebels improve to 19-3 and 10-0 in region play. The Wildcats fall to 7-12 overall and 6-3 in region play.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.