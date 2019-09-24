Juliette Gordon Low birthplace finalist in campaign to receive share of $2 million grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah home where the founder of the Girl Scouts was born is one of 20 sites in the nation that is rich in women’s history, a designation given by Partners in Preservation.
Because of that, between now and Oct. 29, you can vote for the Juliette Gordon Low birthplace to receive a share of $2 million dollars in preservation funding.
The sites, including the Juliette Gordon Low birthplace, were selected in honor of the centennial of women’s suffrage. The home, owned by the Girl Scouts, has undergone recent improvements, but more is needed to keep the site in good condition and make it even more accessible to the droves of visitors it receives every year.
“We would use this money for really important preservation projects that would also move the site forward, so we’re very focused on sustainability and on accessibility - specifically for girls with disabilities," Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace Executive Director Lisa Junkin Lopez said. "Girl Scouts is for every girl. It’s part of our DNA. It’s something that we’re very proud of, and we have an opportunity here at the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace to advance those commitments that the organization has overall, and demonstrate as the front door of the Girl Scout movement we’re called, that we truly do exist for every girl.”
If you want to vote and support the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, click here.
