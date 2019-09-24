Mama bear spotted protecting cubs in Carolina Forest neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Carolina Forest neighbor had the quite the shock when she stepped outside of her home.
Megan Miller told WMBF News she saw a mama bear and her two cubs on Monday run across Mills Street in the Farm neighborhood and go behind her home.
She said the baby cubs ran up the tree and the mama bear stayed on the ground and stood guard.
Miller said Horry County Animal Control was called in because several people tried to get close to the bear.
Officers were called in to control the situation and move the bears away from the area.
