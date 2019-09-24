National Voter Registration Day: Where you can get registered in Southeast Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, September 24 is National Voter Registration Day and one organization will be hosting several local events to help people with the registration process.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, and citizens must be registered by October 7 in order to cast their vote.
Goodwill of Southeast Georgia will be hosting voter registration events to help people in the community get registered ahead of the November elections.
Goodwill's public relations and communications specialist says this is their second year hosting a voter registration drive. She says just last year, they served over 6,000 people in Southeast Georgia, offering over 40,000 services on National Voter Registration Day.
“Communities who vote have better access to elected officials, meaning that they have a better chance to advance our mission to help individuals in our community to become sustainability employed,” said Neychea Colvin, Public Relations and Communications Specialist, Goodwill.
Tuesday’s voter registration events will take place at the following Goodwill Job Connection Centers:
- Savannah: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - 7220 Sallie Mood Dr.
- Statesboro: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - 24015 Hwy 80 E.
- Brunswick: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - 249 Village at Glynn Place
- Waycross: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - 2101 Memorial Dr.
People will need to bring a valid driver’s license or state ID with their correct residency information.
Those who cannot attend can also register online at nationalvoterregistratonday.org.
