Port Wentworth hopes to start drainage projects by year end

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders are moving forward with two huge drainage projects along Bonnybridge Road. The city is communicating with Norfolk Southern for the right of way acquisition. The two parties lost communication for several months.
We got involved when someone asked us why more wasn’t being done to prevent flooding in the area. It turns out, plans were in place, but the work was stalled. Both projects are on Norfolk Southern property; the breakdown in communication prevented them from getting the right of way to do these projects.
Shortly after we highlighted the problems with flooding in the area, Norfolk Southern reached out to the city. The city administrator said he hopes to have council approve a contract for the right of way at their October meeting. Construction could start soon after that.
The first project involves replacing the pipe under Bonnybridge Road near Darlington Street with a square culvert. This will roughly quadruple the water flow under the road. The road flooded and even washed out in the past. This construction should take about 60 days.
The other project involves digging a ditch in between Highway 25 and the Jimmy Deloach. That project will take a little longer due to wetlands factors.
“Pretty big deal for the city, big deal for us, and we really appreciate Norfolk Southern working with us,” City Administrator Phil Jones said. “It’s always difficult when you’re having to go to people and ask them to donate their property to you for a project.”
Both projects should prevent flooding like this during heavy rains. The city has two other projects in the Mobley Park area, one of which is finished. All four projects are focused on old Port Wentworth and funded by SPLOST dollars.
