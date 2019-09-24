Rincon PD recognizes officer, 911 operator for saving lives

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department recognized two women Monday night who helped save lives on September 9.
They honored Officer Dee Dee Hackle and 911 operator Andrea McIntosh.
Hackle performed life-saving CPR at an incident. That same day, McIntosh guided a mother as she performed CPR on her child.
“She told me that her one-year-old daughter wasn’t breathing, so I immediately think about my seven-month-old, and I’m trying to think of a way to keep her calm, or what would help me stay calm," McIntosh said.
Both women were presented the Life Saving Award during the ceremony.
