Rincon PD recognizes officer, 911 operator for saving lives
The awards were presented during a ceremony Monday night. (Source: WTOC)
September 23, 2019 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 10:58 PM

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department recognized two women Monday night who helped save lives on September 9.

They honored Officer Dee Dee Hackle and 911 operator Andrea McIntosh.

Hackle performed life-saving CPR at an incident. That same day, McIntosh guided a mother as she performed CPR on her child.

“She told me that her one-year-old daughter wasn’t breathing, so I immediately think about my seven-month-old, and I’m trying to think of a way to keep her calm, or what would help me stay calm," McIntosh said.

Both women were presented the Life Saving Award during the ceremony.

