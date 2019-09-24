Savannah Fire Rescue responds to gas leak in front of Savannah Police Headquarters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue responded to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon in front of Savannah Police Headquarters at Habersham Street and Oglethorpe Avenue.
According to Fire Rescue, workers were installing fiber-optic lines beneath the sidewalk when they accidentally cut a gas line.
After the gas line was capped, firefighters cleared the headquarters building and all roads were opened to traffic, except for a section immediately in front of the Savannah Police Headquarters Habersham Street Entrance. That small section of Habersham Street will remain closed until gas company crews complete the gas line repair.
No one was injured.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.