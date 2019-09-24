Savannah Goodwill holds voter registration drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and organizations in Chatham County are working to get people registered before Election Day.
Goodwill was one of those groups working to help others become registered. The group says the goal for the 2019 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging people in the community to vote.
The National Voter Registration Day website says that each year, millions of American find themselves unable to vote because they missed the registration deadline.
Goodwill employees say that’s why they participated in a nationwide effort to get people registered.
“Today, just as any other day, we assisted anyone who walked into our job connection center, so we asked them what are their needs," said Neychea Colvin, a spokesperson with Goodwill. "What are they looking for? Today we asked-are you registered to vote? Have you updated your registration? Have you moved in the last few months? After that, we begin to access and see what do they need and go from there.”
You can check your voter status or register to vote here.
