Savannah restaurant, ‘Debi’s,’ moving to Bay Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After more than 25 years of being in business, Debi’s restaurant on Wright Square is moving.
The restaurant will close its doors for good at that location on Wednesday and will move a few blocks north to Bay Street.
Owner Debi Christiansen says about a year ago, the owner sold the Wright Square building. The new investors decided to turn the building into apartments. Shortly after, Debi got an offer from the owners of the Bay Street Inn to move Debi’s into their basement, which was previously Skyler’s restaurant.
She says at first, she was sad, but working with the new owners has made the transition smooth.
“The people there are so nice and so willing to do anything to help me. It’s been great," she said. "It’s really been a blessing. It’s bittersweet. We hate to leave here but sometimes moving to a new location is a good thing. Oh, I love downtown. I’ve been downtown since i was 14-years-old. I love downtown. I can’t imagine anybody not loving downtown Savannah.”
If all goes as planned, she hopes to have the new Debi’s open within a couple of weeks.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.