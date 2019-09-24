Shore Beach Services addresses ‘hole digging’ as problem on Hilton Head beaches

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services has released its review of the summer, highlighting a new problem that emerged this year: people digging holes on the beach and not filling them back in.
When people go to the beach, some spend time building sandcastles or digging holes for fun. A lot of times, they will just walk away after they do. This year, Shore Beach Services cracked down on the digging.
Shore Beach Services does everything from train and staff lifeguards on Hilton Head beaches. to enforcing beach rules, to cleaning up the beach in preparation for hurricanes. This year, a few numbers spiked to higher than normal levels.
Earlier this summer, WTOC reported that Hilton Head was seeing a high number of jellyfish stings. The data from this year and last shows a jump from what the island has previously experienced.
Shore Beach Services also needed to enforce more ordinances, like the ban on glass and alcohol on the beach.
Another incident they had to crack down on was digging holes. They report over 4,000 incidences. For reference, that’s almost half of previous years total ordinance incidences.
“A little uptick in some of the beach ordinances that we are advising on; particularly, glass and alcohol. We saw a lot of holes on the beach. That was a new emphasis for us too, from the town, to start advising people on filling in holes," Shore Beach Services Manager Mike Wagner said.
Hilton Head Island is talking about updated the turtle ordinances. They are supposed to be deciding on what they will do, coming up in October.
