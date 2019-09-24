Tuesday: Warm-Up Begins!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s across many communities; lower 70s further south and along the coast. Patchy fog is possible this morning, but it won’t be widespread, nor thick, enough to delay your commute.
Temperatures warm into the upper 80s by noon and peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon, under just a few clouds.
The forecast remains dry through this evening. Temperatures cool back into the 80s around sunset and, quickly, into the 70s during the evening. Temperatures bottom-out in the 60s and lower 70s Wednesday morning with a continued dry forecast.
Even warmer weather is likely Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
Slightly cooler weather and an isolated chance of daytime thundershowers returns heading into the weekend.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.