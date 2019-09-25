All afterschool activities canceled at Beach High School after incident in parking lot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All afterschool activities and athletic events for Beach High School have been canceled for the remainder of this week after an incident at the school on Tuesday.
According to an official with the Savannah-Chatham Public School System, a vehicle drove into the Beach High parking lot Tuesday and caused a disturbance during afterschool activities.
The incident is currently under investigation by campus police with help from the Savannah Police Department.
Due to this incident, extra security is at the school during class hours and all afterschool activities have been canceled.
