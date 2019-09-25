6 arrested as result of Rincon drug investigation

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Effingham County has arrested six suspects after an investigative operation lasting for several months.
The investigation focused on the areas of West 7th and West 9th streets in Rincon. Multiple covert operations were conducted, and six distributors of narcotics were identified, charged, and arrested.
- Johnny Lee - charged with sale of crack cocaine, manufacturing marijuana, and possession of marijuana more than one ounce; has a history of drug sales and gun possessions, and is currently on felony probation
- Tavare Brewton, “Slim,” - charged with sale of crack cocaine; has a history of drug sales and gun possessions, and is currently on parole
- Donald Grey, “Trump," - charged with two counts sale of crack cocaine and two counts use of a communication facility; has a history of drug charges
- Murphy Evans, “Juice,” - charged with two counts sale of crack cocaine and two counts use of a communication facility; has a history of drugs and theft; currently on parole
- Tommy Estelle, “Captain T,” - charged with sale of a controlled substance; has a history of drugs.
- George Westmoreland - charged with sale of crack cocaine
This investigation was conducted by the Effingham Narcotics Enforcement Team, comprised of officers and deputies from Rincon Police Department, Springfield Police Department, and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
