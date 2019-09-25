B-17 Memphis Belle ceremony held at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ceremony was held Wednesday by the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force for the crew of the famous B-17, Memphis Belle.
Family, friends and loved ones gathered to honor the men. A plaque was also dedicated to the crew.
The Memphis Belle was an aircraft that came home and rallied the states to promote war bonds and promote World War 2.
A daughter of the pilot of the Memphis Belle attended Wednesday’s ceremony. She says she's grateful for the day and it meant the world to her.
"My dad was very, very proud of his plane and his crew; what they accomplished over in Europe, and he would have been very, very grateful for this as well; very humbled, very honored,” Peggy Morgan Partin said.
Peggy was joined by her family for the ceremony and thanked the Mighty Eighth Air Force for the day.
