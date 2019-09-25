Boys and Girls Club receives grant to benefit Jasper County Schools

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County students will now have a new advantage to their learning.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Lowcountry has received a grant they hope will improve educational efforts for students in the county.
The grant means students will now have $200,000 devoted to their after-school education.
“The money that’s coming in, the Boys and Girls Club, that’s a partnership. That’s awesome for us.”
The Jasper County School District has a partnership with the club that allows the club to run after-school programs.
“After school is one of the most difficult programs to try and maintain," said Lashanda Grant, Jasper County Schools, Communications.
The grant totals $259,408.
“It’s really targeted. It helps schools work with their students to help them better achieve academically," said Chris Protz, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of the Lowcountry.
“A high focus on academics support for the students that we will involve, and we will be able to serve 100 kids a day, year-round at that school; at Hardeeville Elementary in Jasper County.”
The Boys and Girls Club sees the need.
“Jasper County - one of the poorest counties in the state - this grant really is special for us as an agency, but just as special for the school district, because these 100 kids are going to get some great academic support.”
Jasper County is grateful that this will positively impact their kids.
“Working in those areas that the students need assistance with; most of it is science, math; those major areas that need a little more time. Now, we get that with this grant money, which is awesome.”
The program even provides transportation home from after-school care.
This is the first time the Boys and Girls Club of the Lowcountry has applied for and received the grant. Both Beaufort and Jasper counties have received it in the past.
