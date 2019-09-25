Citizens asking City of Savannah for traffic solution to prevent crashes at 37th, Whitaker St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The number of crashes at a busy Savannah intersection has tripled in the last two years, prompting concerned citizens to ask the city to take a closer look at preventative solutions.
Jonathan Morgan has lived at the corner of 37th and Whitaker streets for a little over a year. In that time, he says his property has been damaged four times by wrecks that spill over off the road and into his yard.
“We’ve had four traffic accidents in one weekend, and the house hit during that weekend," Morgan said.
He, along with others, are sounding off on social media, calling for traffic calming along a busy Savannah thoroughfare.
“It’s almost an interstate, there’s so much traffic here," he said.
Aside from the damage to his property, Morgan explains why he’s become more vocal about the issue.
"The reason why I spoke up about this is I didn’t want to - I didn’t know how I was going to feel when I came out - and it was somebody with a major injury or a fatality. I’m usually the first one on the scene, keeping people in their cars so they don’t walk out in traffic, and I just don’t want to walk out and see somebody really hurt.”
These are just a few examples of wrecks Morgan’s surveillance cameras have captured. He says he’s been speaking with the city, with hopes of finding a solution.
“We see what’s going on. We did address the concerns on Whitaker. Obviously more concerns, we’ll continue to look at them and do the best we can to adjust,” said Kenneth Slatkovsky, Public Information Specialist, City of Savannah.
Morgan acknowledges that certain measures, such as a speed-detecting sign just north on Whitaker, are making a difference. The city says the best way to get your voice heard when it comes to traffic-related issues is by calling 311.
